CLINTON, Iowa — The question of whether a Dubuque County woman’s death was a homicide or suicide quickly took center stage again Thursday, just as it did in the first trial of the man accused of killing her.
The day started with the prosecution and defense each giving their opening statements to jurors in the second-degree murder trial of Fontae C. Buelow, now 29. The opening statements followed two days of jury selection.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand asserted to the jury that the death of Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017, was a “homicide, not a suicide.” Meanwhile, defense attorney Elisabeth Archer told the jury that the defense will present evidence that Link could have stabbed herself multiple times. Link’s body was found with three stab wounds to the chest, two of which were fatal.
“From the moment that first responders arrive to 870 Kane St. to today, Mr. Buelow has consistently explained that Miss Link stabbed herself,” Archer said. “... This is a case of suicide that could take two lives.”
Buelow is accused of fatally stabbing Link in his Kane Street residence. He is charged with second-degree murder — the charge of which he was convicted in 2018 during his first trial and given a 50-year prison sentence.
Last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
The second trial has been moved to Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case. The public is not permitted in the courtroom, though family members are able to watch the proceedings live at another location.
The Telegraph Herald also has been allowed to have staff inside the courtroom.
In the prosecution’s opening statement Thursday, Hammerand said Link’s mental health records will show that she had two previous suicide attempts, but both occurred more than two years before her death.
Buelow and Link were seen arguing at a Dubuque bar in the early hours of March 31, 2017. Link was upset after feeling like Buelow was flirting with another girl, and the argument continued at Buelow’s residence.
“The relationship was toxic,” Hammerand said. “When they got along good, they got along great, but when Sam would drink or the defendant would drink, they would yell. ... This night, unlike other nights, it got physical.”
A video taken on Buelow’s phone shows Link either hitting Buelow or his phone when Buelow asked her to leave his residence. The video had a timestamp of 2:07 a.m. — 10 minutes before Buelow called 911 to report Link had stabbed herself.
Hammerand noted that Buelow called a friend before calling 911. He also said the bloody knife was found in another room from Link’s body, and Buelow had blood on his shirt.
In her opening statement, Archer told the jury that the blood on Buelow’s shirt could have been spatter from when Link stabbed herself.
The defense showed medical records from University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, where an 18-year-old Link was hospitalized following her second suicide attempt. The records showed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Kim Link, Samantha Link’s stepmother, was among the prosecution’s witnesses Thursday. She said she only was aware of her stepdaughter going to that hospital for issues with seizures and did not know about the other diagnosis. She added that she only knew about one suicide attempt that took place prior to the Madison hospitalization.
“If Sam wanted to talk, she would talk,” Kim Link said. “If she didn’t, she didn’t. She was a typical young adult/teenager.”
Prosecutors also played the two 911 calls that Buelow made on the night of Samantha Link’s death. The first call dropped, and Buelow called 911 again.
Buelow was hysterical in both calls and pleaded with the dispatcher to send an ambulance. He also told the dispatcher that Link “stabbed herself in the stomach.”
Zachary Ramage, who was a Dubuque Police Department patrol officer in 2017, testified that he was the first to arrive at Buelow’s residence. Ramage’s body camera footage showed a sobbing Buelow exiting the residence and asking for an ambulance as officers approached and eventually handcuffed him.
“He was very distraught and upset and was yelling,” Ramage said. “It wasn’t that he wasn’t being compliant. When he started listening, he immediately went down on his knees.”
Officers attempted life-saving measures on Link, but Ramage said she was not breathing and did not have a pulse when he first saw her on the floor in the kitchen. Link was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m.
Ramage added that a bloody knife was found in the living room adjacent to the kitchen.
Sabrina Seehafer, who works for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime laboratory, held up the knife to show it to the jury. She said the blood on it matched Link’s DNA, but Buelow’s DNA was not found on the knife.
She added that she could not determine who was holding the knife, as she only tested a small part of the handle that was stained with blood.
The trial is slated to resume at 9 a.m. today with additional prosecution witnesses.