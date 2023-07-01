MANCHESTER, Iowa — A new disc golf course is giving residents of Manchester another recreational opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise.
The course, located north of Regional Medical Center, has nine basket holes, cement tee pads and signage explaining each hole. Five of the holes are in the open, while four go through the woods, requiring a bit more precision from golfers.
A gravel parking lot provides a place for players to park and is located next to the first hole.
Recommended for you
“The course is free to play,” said Manchester Parks and Recreation Director Doug Foley. “It’s open anytime weather allows and is open year round.”
Foley said players could use a regular Frisbee like the one they toss around the backyard, but he recommends golf discs. “They are a bit heavier and fly a little further. If you are going to be playing any amount of time, you would want to purchase one of those. They can be purchased in town at 5K Sports & More.”
Foley said several businesses contributed to the project, as well as Manchester Boy Scout Caleb Stocks, a member of Troop 34. Stocks helped with the project as part of his Eagle Scout requirement.
“I contacted Doug when I heard the city was thinking about putting in a disc golf course,” Stocks said. “I asked Doug if I could be a part of it and kind of take it over and lead the project. He thought that was a great idea.”
Stocks helped with organization, as well as assisting with finding sponsors for hole signs and helping lay out the course.
“I also got in touch with someone who knew quite a bit about disc golf and brought him out to the proposed site to figure out where the holes should go,” he said.
Stocks said he takes pride in seeing the finished project.
“I feel really good about it. I’ve been able to play a couple of times already. I have to work on my game, but it’s been fun. I hope lots of other people enjoy it.”
Foley recognized several community businesses and entities involved with the project.
“We had Caleb partnering with us for his Eagle Scout project, and we had some good funding through the Foundation for the Future of Delaware County, which allowed us to have concrete pads,” Foley said. “Henderson Products donated a lot of the material for the signs, and Seth Harms and his welding class at West Delaware fabricated them for us. Nick La Rosa, with Fehr Graham engineering, laid out the course. Randy Rattenborg, with the Burrington Group, helped with course layout and distances. Our street department and parks and recreation department have been integral in constructing the course. And Troop 34 members helped clear the area and helped with labor.
“We’ve had real community involvement, which is perfect, just the way it should be.”
Foley said it’s a great addition to recreational opportunities in Manchester.
“It’s a great activity for families, for kids, teenagers and adults. It’s an opportunity to get active and be outdoors, and it’s great we can offer this to our community.”