A presentation on Iowa’s deadliest flash flood will be this month in Dubuque County.

Kyle Cox will discuss the role that dam failures played in the Rockdale Flood of 1876 during a free presentation at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.