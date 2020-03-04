Iowa students at most local high schools are graduating at rates higher than their peers statewide.
The state’s four-year graduation rate climbed to a record high of 91.6% for the Class of 2019, according to figures released Tuesday by the Iowa Department of Education.
Nine of 12 eastern Iowa public school districts in the Telegraph Herald coverage area reported even-higher graduation rates. Officials from local private schools reported 2019 graduation rates at 100%.
In the Maquoketa Community School District, 96.1% of the Class of 2019 graduated in four years, according to state data. That is 11.2 percentage points higher than the district’s graduation rate five years earlier.
Mark Vervaecke, principal of Maquoketa High School, said his team has undertaken several efforts in recent years, such as revamping an alternative program and modifying a success coordinator position to provide more support to students.
Teachers also have worked in professional learning groups on how they can help struggling students, and they monitor data that might identify at-risk students, Vervaecke said.
“It’s a lot of work for staff to revamp what we’re doing, but I think what we’re seeing with some of that growth is the results of all of those things,” he said.
In Dubuque Community Schools, graduation rates have trended downward. The district’s Class of 2019 four-year graduation rate was 88.5% — 3 percentage points lower than five years earlier.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said officials are working on long-term changes to better support students and work toward a goal of a 92% graduation rate by 2023.
Those efforts include initiatives related to college and career readiness.
“All of those things coupled together are going to have ... a positive impact on our graduation rate in the coming years,” Burns said.
He also noted that Dubuque’s graduation rate is the second-highest among eight of the largest districts in the state. Only Iowa City Community School District had a higher rate in that group, at 90.4%.
“We would like to be better, and we do want to get to that goal of 92%,” Burns said.
Western Dubuque Community School District’s 2019 graduation rate was 98.6%.
Jacob Feldmann, principal of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, said he is excited about the path the district is charting. However, officials won’t be satisfied until they reach 100%.
His school has put multiple support systems in place to help students get to graduation.
Students who are at risk for dropping out can take part in a program in which staff works with them on their needs. Educators also work with students to find potential areas for improvement, Feldmann said.
“It really comes down to teaching students individually by building relationships with them and meeting them where they’re at to come up with a plan,” Feldmann said. “The key part is they know we care, and if they know we care, they’re going to do whatever they possibly can ... to get their high school diploma.”
Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque had a 100% graduation rate for 2019. Assistant Principal Lisa Krapfl said she is pleased by that result, noting that part of the school’s culture is an expectation of pursuing post-secondary education.
School staff, in turn, work with students to prepare them and help them find their interests.
“It is the expectation, and the students all know that that’s where we’re headed,” Krapfl said.