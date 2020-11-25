The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Joshua K. Gardner, 21, of 2365 University Ave., Apt. 15, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Madisyn W. Bennett, 20, of Peosta, Iowa, near the intersection of First and Main streets on Nov. 12.
- Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $1,240 worth of merchandise between 11:40 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.
- Ayman A. Alzahrani, 26, of 3720 Pennsylvania Ave., Unit G21, reported $800 worth of damage to three vehicles at that address between 6 p.m. Sunday and 8:35 p.m. Monday.
- Angelica C. Flores, 32, of 1917 Stanton St., reported the theft of $680 worth of items, including a purse, from a motor vehicle parked in the 200 block of East 16th Street between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:55 p.m. Monday.