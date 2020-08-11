MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- City of Maquoketa staff has started picking up brush and branches from residents today following Monday's storms.
Public works crews will pick up items left on the curb outside residences for collection, the city announced.
Tree limbs must be less than 7 inches in diameter, and brush must be tied in bundles no more than 6 feet long and 6 feet, 6 inches in diameter.
Dittmer Recycling, which provides trash collection services for the city, is allowing residents and contractors to drop off large tree logs at 305 Jacobsen Drive. Information is available by calling 563-542-0055.
Officials also ask residents to help with brush removal by taking branches to the brush site on Birch Drive for disposal.