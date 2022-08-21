A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend earlier this year.
Trevor L. Boyd, 27, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault impeding airflow.
A charge of domestic assault with intent to inflict serious injury was dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that Samantha D. Crane, 32, reported to Dubuque Police that Boyd became angry with her on May 22 as they were leaving a gathering.
While in a vehicle, Boyd choked Crane until she nearly blacked out, documents state. Boyd then punched her stomach two or three times, telling Crane, “I’m going to hit it again. I’m going to make you miscarry.”
Crane reported that she kicked Boyd, and he exited the vehicle. Crane then drove toward Dubuque Law Enforcement Center as Boyd briefly chased the vehicle.
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows Crane driving away as Boyd ran after the vehicle, but it does not show the assault.
Crane was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, documents state. Hospital staff found a heartbeat for the baby, and all vitals appeared normal.