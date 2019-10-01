A Dubuque man who shot another man in the back accepted a plea deal Monday that recommends a 25-year prison sentence.
As part of a plea deal, Fredrick L. Bateast, 37, of 1804 Central Ave., Apt. 2A, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury causing serious injury with the use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Bateast originally was charged with attempted murder, in addition to being a felon in possession of a firearm. An attempted-murder conviction is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Court documents state that police responded to the 2400 block of White Street at about 10:25 p.m. June 16 after a shooting was reported.
Bateast and Ricarddo Thomas, 35, got into a fight in front of 2464 White St. Traffic camera footage shows Bateast shot Thomas in the back as the man tried to run away.
Bateast then walked away, putting a 9 mm handgun and ammunition in a trash can on his way to a residence in the 2100 block of Washington Street.
Investigators later searched that apartment and found clothing worn by Bateast before, during and after the shooting as well as a box of 9 mm ammunition consistent with a casing located on scene, according to court records.
“The officers found shell casings for a 9 mm weapon. Do you know anything about that?” Judge Monica Wittig asked Bateast during his court hearing Monday.
“Yes,” he said.
“How do you know about that?” Wittig asked.
“I was in possession,” Bateast said.
“Of the 9 mm?” the judge asked.
“Correct,” Bateast said.
During the hearing, Bateast’s attorney, Nichole Watt, indicated she was considering arguing that the incident was a case of self-defense but chose not to pursue such a defense.
“So are you agreeing with me that you did not have justification to shoot in the direction of Mr. Thomas?” Wittig asked.
“Yes,” Bateast responded.
His sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 12.
Under the plea agreement, attorneys are recommending Bateast be sentenced to a 10-year prison term for the willful injury conviction. Bateast would have to serve five years of that term before being eligible for parole.
That prison sentence would run consecutive to a 15-year prison term, of which at least three years must be served, for being a felon and habitual offender in possession of a firearm. He has prior felony drug convictions in Iowa, according to court records.