ATVs/UTVs to Drive on County roadsAll-terrain and utility vehicles soon will be permitted on most roadways overseen by Dubuque Cou nty.
County supervisors Monday approved the measure with a 2-1 vote.
“I think we developed a good, safe ordinance,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “I think there is going to be economic benefit, and I think the road is already being shared by bicycles, motorcycles, pickups, cars, trucks. I think the UTVs and ATVs will fit in.”
The ordinance will take effect on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
People at least 18 years old can operate an ATV or UTV on permitted county roads if they possess a valid driver’s license and proof of liability insurance.
The vehicles are permitted on county roadways from 5 a.m. to sunset, and drivers must abide by a speed limit of 35 mph. The vehicles also must have headlights, taillights and horns.
Ordinance violations constitute a simple misdemeanor. Offenses such as operating under the influence or speeding are subject to existing state penalties pertaining to all motor vehicles.
1 sportsbook open, another to followA sportsbook opened Tuesday in Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque.
Q Sportsbook was built around an existing sports bar, and dozens of new televisions were installed, bringing the total number of screens to nearly 50. It features eight automated betting kiosks and four teller windows with eight screens displaying up-to-date betting odds above them.
Meanwhile, FanDuel Sportsbook is slated to open its doors within Diamond Jo Casino on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
It will have seating for about 50 people, including 20 recliners beneath a row of televisions. Guests can place bets at three teller widows and nine automated kiosks. By opening day, the sportsbook will feature an electronic “ticker” that wraps around the room and features the latest, updated odds.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in May signed a bill establishing a legal way to bet on professional, collegiate and international sports. Eighteen of the state’s 19 casinos have obtained licenses to offer sports betting.
Bad weather, repairs hit Five Flags budgetOfficials said a “perfect storm” of brutal weather and unforeseen expenses caused ticket revenue to plummet at a Dubuque civic center.
Five Flags Center operator SMG also missed its budget “benchmark” for the first time since 2005, the year that city officials began contracting with the agency. The city paid an operating subsidy of $937,960 in the fiscal year that ended June 30 — a $17,565 increase over what was planned, according to documents made publicly available Friday.
“There was about a three-month window where we saw our attendance drop by like 11,000 people,” said facility General Manager H.R. Cook. “It could have been worse had we not had a strong June.”
Attendance during the recent fiscal year totaled 87,821 — a marked decrease from the 99,042 of the prior year.
Ticket sale revenue declined by more than $100,000 year over year, according to the report. Overall, income at Five Flags dropped by about $70,000 over the prior year, while expenses climbed by about $22,000.
Dubuque coffeehouse starts new chapterThirteen months after a devastating fire gutted the business, a Dubuque coffee shop started a new chapter.
Charlotte’s Coffee House, 1104 White St., reopened Thursday.
Cheryl Rusk and her husband, Don, opened Charlotte’s and Drake House Vacation Rentals in the fall of 2015. Both businesses sustained major damage from a fire in the early- morning hours of July 30, 2018.
Through its use of a mobile food truck and the creation of a satellite location on the east campus of Medical Associates, Charlotte’s ensured its name and products stayed in front of the consumer while its main location was overhauled.
“They had to gut the building anyway, so it gave us an opportunity to redesign things,” Cheryl said. “We came up with things we wished we would have done the first time around. We had the chance to take three years of experience and apply that. It was like our second chance.”
Visitors to Charlotte’s Coffee House will notice multiple changes. The coffee bar has been moved from the front to the back, seating has been added on the upper level, and the kitchen has been expanded.
Flexsteel aims for brighter futureOne day after reporting a substantial quarterly loss, leaders of a Dubuque-based furniture manufacturer on Tuesday insisted there remains a light at the end of the tunnel.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. President and CEO Jerry Dittmer said the company has made “tremendous progress” in its recent restructuring efforts.
“We know there is still hard work ahead,” he said. “But we are fully committed to realizing Flexsteel’s full potential and are very excited about our future.”
Flexsteel reported a loss of $19.9 million for the year’s final quarter, which concluded June 30. That compared to a profit of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.
For the full fiscal year, Flexsteel lost $32.6 million, compared to a profit of $17.7 million one year earlier.
Dittmer took over as Flexsteel’s president and CEO in early 2019. Since the change in leadership, officials announced plans to discontinue their custom design hospitality and commercial office product lines. The company also closed manufacturing facilities in Harrison, Ark., and Riverside, Calif., and a warehouse in Huntingburg, Ind.
Dittmer last week suggested that Flexsteel is exploring additional options for reducing its footprint.
He also promised a “very exciting product launch this year,” and company officials said they are working to expand distribution of Flexsteel products.
Reynolds touts downtown growthSpeaking to a crowd of nearly 200 people Wednesday in Dubuque, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds emphasized that thriving downtown districts are critical to the state’s overall well-being.
“When our Main Streets and our downtowns thrive, so do our people and absolutely so does our state,” she said.
The governor’s comments came on the middle day of the three-day Iowa Downtown Conference in Dubuque.
While Reynolds struck a positive tone, she acknowledged that the small businesses populating Main Streets face steep challenges.
Perhaps the most-common concern is the ongoing struggle to attract and retain workers, Reynolds said.
“What I am hearing, across the board, is workforce,” she said. “We are attacking that from every direction possible, but that continues to be one of the biggest challenges.”