A hip-hop group's performance scheduled for tonight in Dubuque has been canceled.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was to take the stage at Five Flags Center, but the concert had to be canceled after flight cancelations affected the performers, Five Flags officials announced online.
The band had been scheduled to perform at Five Flags in October when that concert was postponed because of COVID-19 cases among the performers.
This time the concert will not be rescheduled, and ticket refunds will be available.