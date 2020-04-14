If there is one thing the COVID-19 outbreak has positively influenced, it’s helping a lot people get some things crossed off their to-do lists.
With many businesses closed and numerous workers stuck at home, several have turned to working on major renovation projects as a way to wait out the storm.
For some businesses, COVID-19 has opened up an opportunity to perform store updates that previously seemed like they would never get done.
“When you are open seven days a week, it’s impossible to set aside time to work on the place,” said Chris Staver, owner of Copper Kettle in Dubuque. “We have an opportunity to do those projects that we usually wouldn’t be able to.”
Staver’s restaurant has been closed since March 24. While many other eateries have turned to taking carry out and delivery orders, Staver and his employees have instead taken the time to repaint the walls, re-stain the bar rail and re-apply epoxy to the kitchen. All of these jobs have been on Staver’s to-do list for a while, but COVID-19 has presented him with the time to get these things done.
Staver said he originally considered staying open in late March, but felt it would be safer and a more efficient use of his employees’ time to have them focus on interior improvements.
“There are people that depend on us, and we are giving them an opportunity to keep working in a safe environment,” Staver said. “It’s working out well.”
The Grape Escape bar in Galena has gone even further. Owner Catherine Kouzmanoff has knocked down a wall and is putting in new flooring. The project is something she had previously worried would require her to close her establishment and miss out on weeks’ worth of business, but the state’s “shelter in place” order has given her the time to update the store.
“It’s an opportunity that never would have presented itself unless we would have been forced to close for weeks on end,” Kouzmanoff said. “I could never do this stuff while trying to still worry about keeping the business open.”
Local residents at home are also taking advantage of the extra time to perform some needed cleaning and restoration.
Bob Schmidt, co-owner of Gasser True Value hardware stores, said he has seen an irregular increase in sales of paint and plumbing supplies in the past few weeks.
“We are seeing additional sales that we normally wouldn’t see this time of year,” Schmidt said. “People have the time to do this stuff now that has been on their list for a while.”
And with businesses seemingly unlikely to open anytime soon, it’s likely that those to-do lists will only continue to get shorter.