Police said a woman threatened a man with a crowbar Monday in Dubuque.
Darmesha R. Trawick, 23, of 2506 Broadway St., No. 2, was arrested at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Jackson Street on charges of assault while displaying a weapon and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that, at about 11 a.m. Monday, Darmesha Trawick had confronted her mother, Angel Trawick, 42, of 2419 Central Ave., No. 4, in the parking lot of Discount Tire, 1500 John F. Kennedy Road. The younger Trawick accused her mother of stealing a debit card, and Darmesha was yelling and hitting the van owned by Jason Harris, 41, of 2217 Queen St., No. 106, in which Angel was sitting.
Harris told police that he confronted Darmesha, who started “making threats to get some people and kill Harris.” Documents state that both Harris and another witness said Darmesha then pulled a crowbar from her vehicle, raised it “in a threatening manner toward Harris and was threatening to hit him with it.”
Court documents state that Darmesha called police at about 10:35 a.m. Monday because she wanted to report that someone used her card at a store. She told police that she confronted her mother about the card but that she did not pick up a crowbar.
Police reported finding a crowbar sitting on the front passenger seat of her vehicle.