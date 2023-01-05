Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Fall 2022
Illinois
East Dubuque — Hallee Bakey.
Elizabeth — Emma Kloss.
Galena — Madison Gille and Riley Wills.
Savanna — Jennah Magill.
Scales Mound — Josie Korte and Taylor Korte.
Iowa
Asbury — Morgan Kreimeyer and Lily Reeg.
Bellevue — Nick Hager, Max Jackson, Mac Kilburg, Jackson Mueller, Tyler Nemmers, Shayla Oster, Rachel Rowan, Beau Walgamuth, Jacob Whitmore and Gabby Williamson.
Bernard — Luka Rickels.
Cascade — Samantha Frasher, Elizabeth Gibbs, Ty Kelchen, Cody Kremer, Peter Noonan and Justin Roling.
Dubuque — Nick Agan, Kody Arthofer, Ruby Brestrup, Rachel Compton, Ryan Gabel, Rachael Henry, Carter Konrardy, Max Link, Zach Sabers, Avery Setter,Eyliah Smith-Davis, John Wegmann and Reagen Whalen.
Dyersville — Aiden Bagge, Emma Bockenstedt, Kaylee Knipper, Addison Koelker and Leah Wessels.
Edgewood —Josephine Cialfi, Kaitlyn Ronnebaum and Olivia Welsh.
Epworth — Maddie Heiderscheit and Sara Horsfield.
Farley — Miranda Bisping.
Maquoketa — Cameron Bendixen, Devin Buttz, Daniel Coyle, Savannah Dykstra and Ethean Nguyen.
Miles — Keaton Wilson.
Monticello — Jaelyn Aitchison, Emma Althoff, Gabi Barnhart, Deacon Besler, Madison Butterworth, Chesney Capron, Brooke Clark, Libbi Cousins, Kyle Cox, Katie Cuesta, Will Dotterweich, Savannah Freese, Aspen Gillmore, Ella Glawatz, Gabby Guilford, Kale Hansen, Katherine Houska, Mia Jaeger, Marisa Kehoe, Lauren Koehler, Lauren Kremer, Austin Kurt, Rebecca Lang, Ethan Long, Grace Lubben, Lucy Maddock, Alex Oswald, Dori Paddock, Tate Petersen, AJ Phelps, Dylan Ponder, Ethan Ponder, Mya Postel, Zach Reuter, Dylan Roher, Katie Roher, Emmi Sampson,Kinzi Schlarmann, Reagan Schneiter, Emma Schwendinger, Seth Secrist, Ciara Soper, Sarah Spence, Walker Spence, Nora Sperfslage, Jackie Stadtmueller, Brea Stahlberg, Ian Temple, Courtney Thies, Hayden Tomkins, Lauren Verhagen, Nick Welter, Davin Wickman and Olivia Zimmerman.
Peosta — Shelly Dahler, Leia Feldermann, Gavin Manternach, Logan Runde and Davis Stelzer.
Sabula — Neveah Hildebrandt.
Saint Donatus — Hunter Hasenbank.
Sherrill — Becca Breitbach and Jenna Mauer.
Worthington — Sheldon Corkery.
Muscoda, Wis. — Makayla Mau.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.