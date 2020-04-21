Iowa's largest health system this morning announced staff furloughs and salary reductions for executives due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UnityPoint Health, which includes Dubuque’s UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, announced short-term, limited reductions in hours for “administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders” and reduction in hours or furloughs for employees in “areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures,” according to a press release.
The system is also cutting executives’ pay by 15%.
The measures are effective Sunday, April 26.
The system’s president and CEO, Kevin Vermeer, states in the release that the measures “are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the health care needs of our communities into the future.”