Police said a then-employee of the Dubuque County-owned long-term-care facility assaulted a resident in March.
Dontae R. Bartmann, 20, of 1240 W. 12th St., Apt. 5, was arrested at 4:56 a.m. Saturday in the Farley, Iowa, area on a warrant charging dependent adult abuse-intentional physical injury and assault causing injury.
Court documents state that Bartmann was an employee at Sunnycrest Manor, 2375 Roosevelt St., when a fellow employee saw him assault a resident on March 2.
Employee Aubrey L. Neuhaus, 23, reported that she looked into a room and saw Bartmann over top of Brandon Tomkins, 19, who was lying on a couch. Bartmann was shaking Tomkins and saying, “Stop it. You better stop it,” documents state.
As Neuhaus was leaving to get another staff member because of what was happening, “she heard a distinct ‘skin-to-skin slap,’” documents state. Staff members returned and removed Bartmann from the area.
Staff saw a red mark on Tomkins’ neck and cheek area that they believed looked like a handprint.
Asked by staff about the incident, Bartmann declined to give a statement, resigned and walked out of the facility.
Upon arriving, police talked to Tomkins, who is autistic and nonverbal, documents state. Using sign language, an officer asked if Tomkins had been hurt. The man repeatedly responded by taking the officer’s hand and placing it on his neck, where the red mark was.
The warrant for Bartmann’s arrest was issued on May 24.