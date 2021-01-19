GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Board is pushing forward a proposal to establish a county park.
Last week, the county board voted, 15-2, to establish an ad-hoc committee to develop a plan for purchasing a 100-acre property that will later be converted to a public park. County Board Members Robert O’Connor and Robert Heuerman, both Republicans, voted against the measure.
The committee will work with the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation in creating the plan, which it will then present to the county board.
The potential property is located near Elizabeth and Hanover and is currently owned by local resident Brad Petersburg.
Petersburg, who bought the property 10 years ago, said he intends to sell the parcel but is interested in the county turning it into a public amenity.
“It has some spectacular views with the geology and the outcroppings,” Petersburg said. “I’m open to exploring this public park option right now.”
Scott Toot, chair of the County Board and vocal proponent of the project, said he believes the county can find a way to purchase the property and turn it into a park without using taxpayer funds.
“This property is so unique,” Toot said. “It should be a park and it should be preserved, and I think we can make that happen.”
Steve Barg, executive director of the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said his organization intends to work closely with the county in searching for potential state and federal funding for the park’s creation.
“This is what we do every day,” Barg said. “We think it’s a great idea, and we want to see it happen.”
Not all county officials are on board with the project.
Heuerman, who voted against forming the committee, said he believes the project will ultimately cost the county money, which he believes should be spent elsewhere.
“There is going to be a cost to it,” Heuerman said. “I think our money could be better spent on a new county seat.”
When reached on Friday, O’Connor declined to comment on why he voted against forming the committee.
Toot said he intends to have the committee formulate a plan and have it ready for presentation to the County Board by June 30. He stressed that the committee will prioritize not relying on taxpayer funds to pay for the formation of the park.
“People in the county are already paying plenty in taxes,” Toot said. “We’re going to have a unique area of the county become a park, and it’s going to have no impact on taxpayers.”