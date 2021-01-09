The owner of a business consulting company is running for Dubuque City Council to give residents “a voice.”
Nichole Weber was the third and final person to file to run for the council’s Ward 1 seat before the filing period ended Friday. She will face Susan Farber and John Pregler in a primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 2, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the March 2 special election.
Weber has not held an elected position before, but she was inspired to run to ensure that residents are heard, she said.
“I believe the people need a voice,” she said. “There are times you can’t even comment on the things that you want to talk about. Instead of having that considered, you are dismissed.”
The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque. Kevin Lynch was appointed in the summer to fill the seat after Brett Shaw resigned when he moved from Dubuque, but in August, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was filed.
A native of Dubuque, Weber holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from University of Dubuque and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Walden University in Minneapolis.
Prior to her work as a business consultant, Weber spent five years as a mental health therapist, she said.
If elected, she vowed to prioritize creating more ways for residents to comment on city matters. She proposed the development of an app that would allow for easier communication with city officials and promote community engagement. She also advocated for scheduling community input meetings every six weeks.
“We need to find more ways to connect,” she said.
As a member of the group Unmask DBQ, Weber spoke during a September City Council meeting after the group submitted a petition with 560 signatures that stated that the city’s COVID-19 mask mandate was unlawful and must be repealed.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald this week, Weber said she would not pursue eliminating the mandate if elected.
“I’m not doing this to repeal the mask mandate,” Weber said. “I want to rebuild the community.”
Weber said she will promote fiscal responsibility on the council and advocate for limited government and free-market policies.
More than anything, Weber stressed that she believes in prioritizing residents by giving them more influence on the policies the city pursues.
“We need to invest in the people,” Weber said.
Online court records show several recent and ongoing cases in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County involving Weber.
In December 2019, she was charged with fifth-degree theft after police reported she put on new shoes in a dressing area at Kohl’s in Dubuque, put her old shoes in the shoebox that she placed on a shelf and then exited the store without paying for the new shoes. In July, she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing and was fined $200.
Weber told the TH that she did not attempt to steal anything from the store and that the charge was filed after a misunderstanding over her trying to return several items. She said she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge to avoid prolonging the case and avoid excessive court costs.
In November 2019, a local landlord filed a court petition against Weber and a man accusing them of causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to a property they were renting. That case is ongoing.
Weber said she signed a lease agreement for the rental property, but she moved out prior to its expiration. She said any damage occurred after she moved out, and she did not know why she was listed on the petition.
In November 2020, Discover Bank filed a debt collection claim against Weber alleging she had unpaid credit card bills totaling $7,479. The case is ongoing.
Weber said the credit card charges were made by her son’s father, who now is deceased. She said she only learned about the case in the past week, though court documents state officials unsuccessfully tried five times in November to serve notice to Weber at the address they had on file — the same address listed on the paperwork she filed to run for City Council.