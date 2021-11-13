An appellate court ruling has upheld a drug seizure in a case that raised questions about when police can seize drugs in pat-downs.
The Iowa Court of Appeals found that Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt erred in ruling that the evidence uncovered during a search of Earnest J. Hunt Jr., now 20, was inadmissible.
Dubuque police stopped a car in which Hunt was riding on Christmas Day 2019 because he was considered a “person of interest” in a recent shooting, according to the opinion issued this month.
An officer patted him down looking for a gun and instead felt a plastic bag containing small, hard balls. The officer removed the bag from Hunt’s pocket and placed him under arrest. The contents of the bag were later identified as crack cocaine.
The case hinged on the U.S. Supreme Court’s “plain-feel exception,” which allows officers to seize anything found during a weapon pat-down that is “immediately apparent” to the touch to be contraband or otherwise evidence of a crime without a warrant.
Shubatt in Hunt’s case ruled that the exception didn’t apply.
“All (the Dubuque police officer) really knew was that defendant was nervous and had some kind of bags in his pocket,” stated Shubatt’s ruling. “Given that (the officer) approached (the) defendant with his gun drawn, the fact that (the) defendant appeared nervous is not particularly suspicious or enlightening.”
The judge said the officer “did not know exactly what was in the bags he thought he felt. As evidenced by his testimony and the body camera footage of officers on the scene, (the officer) was not sure of the nature of the substance in the bags even after he had removed them and was examining them by feel and sight.”
But the appellate court found that the officer didn’t need to pinpoint the specific type of drug to rely on the exception.