Dubuque Farmers Market
People shop on the first day of the season for the Dubuque Farmers Market on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

 Dave Kettering

The final outdoor Dubuque Farmers Market of the season will be held Saturday, Oct. 30.

The market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the area surrounding Dubuque City Hall and on Iowa Street between West 10th and 13th streets.

The Dubuque Winter Farmers Market begins on Nov. 6 at Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. The weekly, indoor winter market will operate from 9 a.m. to noon.

