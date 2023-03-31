A Dubuque-based trucking company has announced plans to purchase a Port of Dubuque office building.
McCoy Group has entered into a purchase agreement with education company McGraw Hill to buy the office building at 501 Bell St., according to a press release. The sale is expected to close by June, though the release notes that plans are contingent on state and local incentives.
The release states that McGraw Hill still will "occupy a significant space within the building" through a lease as part of the transaction. Meanwhile, McCoy Group officials will "contemplate their expansion into the Port of Dubuque."
"We will be evaluating whether this building becomes our corporate headquarters sometime in the future or potentially just a good long-term investment for us," McCoy Group President and CEO Greg McCoy said in the release. "The facility gives us the opportunity to continue to add jobs and grow long-term in Dubuque, which is our desire and goal."
The release states that McCoy Group and McGraw Hill officials will collaborate to "provide a seamless transition" for both parties and any other businesses currently leasing space at the Bell Street building.
The move comes after McCoy Group officials late last year announced plans to construct a new, 78,000-square-foot headquarters at the site of the company's current headquarters at 2099 Southpark Court in Key West. Officials said at the time that the project was contingent upon the approval of state and local incentives.
Iowa Economic Development Authority board members subsequently voted to grant $1.86 million in investment tax credits and sales tax refunds to McCoy Group for the project. Dubuque City Council members also approved a development agreement with McCoy Group that included 10 years of tax-increment-financing incentives expected to total nearly $3 million.
Friday's press release states that McCoy Group officials will "continue to investigate opportunities" at the Southpark Court location.
(1) comment
Dubuque taxpayers are buying the building.
