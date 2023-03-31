A Dubuque-based trucking company has announced plans to purchase a Port of Dubuque office building.

McCoy Group has entered into a purchase agreement with education company McGraw Hill to buy the office building at 501 Bell St., according to a press release. The sale is expected to close by June, though the release notes that plans are contingent on state and local incentives.

Who Knows
Who Knows

Dubuque taxpayers are buying the building.

