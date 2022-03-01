MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Maquoketa State Bank has a new leader at the helm.
Leo McGarry is replacing the recently retired Kevin Burns as the bank’s president and CEO, an online announcement states.
McGarry previously worked with First Central State Bank in DeWitt, Iowa, most recently as senior vice president and senior lender. Both banks are operated by Maquoketa-based Ohnward Bancshares, Inc.
