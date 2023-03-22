A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for exposing a child to methamphetamine.
Emily N. Buhrman, 28, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of child endangerment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
As part of a plea deal, a second count of child endangerment was dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that Iowa Department of Human Services received a report on Oct. 18 alleging that Buhrman exposed her children, then ages 3 and 2, to methamphetamine while they were in her care.
Recommended for you
Authorities investigated and learned that the two children often were left without proper supervision “and were allowed to turn on water in a bathtub, which caused the bathtub to overflow and flood the entire apartment building, causing extensive damage,” documents state.
The children “were also found to be consistently living in extreme filth, to be improperly dressed for the weather conditions and to not be properly bathed,” documents state.
Tests of the children’s hair samples were positive for meth exposure, documents state.