A country music star with 11 No. 1 hits and his family will perform in Dubuque this fall.
Clint Black; his wife, Lisa Hartman Black; and their daughter, Lily Pearl Black, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Five Flags Center as part of the couple’s “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” tour. Facility officials shared concert details with the Telegraph Herald prior to their public announcement this morning.
Ticket prices start at $46, plus fees. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Five Flags box office and ticketmaster.com. “Clint and Lisa Experience” VIP packages also will be sold at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
It will be Clint Black’s first performance at Five Flags. He most recently took the stage in Dubuque in 2019 as part of America’s River Festival, drawing 2,500 people.
Black burst onto the country music scene with his debut album in 1989, winning Academy of Country Music awards for album of the year, top male vocalist, top new male vocalist and single of the year for “A Better Man.” He has notched 11 No. 1 hits and 28 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. His No. 1 hits include “Like the Rain,” “Nobody’s Home,” “Summer’s Comin’” and his duet with his wife “When I Said I Do.”
Hartman Black also is known for her acting, most notably having starred in the TV series “Knots Landing.”
Lily Pearl Black is a budding musician as well who is touring with her parents.
