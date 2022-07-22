  • Telegraph Herald

A country music star with 11 No. 1 hits and his family will perform in Dubuque this fall.

Clint Black; his wife, Lisa Hartman Black; and their daughter, Lily Pearl Black, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Five Flags Center as part of the couple’s “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” tour. Facility officials shared concert details with the Telegraph Herald prior to their public announcement this morning.

