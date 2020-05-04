With college students’ semesters disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, area school officials are working on financial plans related to their charges.
Many local college students left campus more than a month ago as their classes moved online. The schools are working out details to get them refunds for room and board while they were not on campus.
Meanwhile, school officials also are navigating how to distribute federal funds available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“We’re going to do the right thing for our students to the best of our ability,” said President Jeffrey Bullock, of the University of Dubuque.
Calculating refundsArea colleges that offer student housing reported that they have elected to offer students refunds for their shortened stay in residence halls. Students with meal plans also are getting a portion of those payments refunded.
“We came to the determination swiftly that students would get a refund, and then it was just figuring out how to do that equitably,” said Mary Ellen Carroll, senior vice president of Loras College in Dubuque.
Loras officials are basing refunds on unused service days, prorated based on students’ financial aid levels.
UD officials have committed to offering room and board refunds, but they are working out the methodology to do so as they await more federal guidance, Bullock said.
“Each (student’s) situation is different, and we’ll address each situation independently,” he said. “We wanted to let the guidance come out through the federal government and understand specifically if there were any ramifications due to federal money, state money, scholarship aid.”
At the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, officials estimate that they are refunding students $2.7 million for housing costs and about $2.2 million from meal plans, Chancellor Dennis Shields said. College officials also based refunds on the amount of time students actually spent in residence halls and are refunding money still left on meal cards.
They also offered refunds on parking passes and offered two additional paychecks to student workers whose jobs ended because of the pandemic, though some students are still able to work from a distance, Shields said.
“Any disruption in pay or resources puts them in a difficult spot, so that certainly motivated our notion that we ought to get the refunds out to them as quickly as we could,” Shields said.
Distributing aidAs colleges seek to refund students for various costs, they also have been tasked with helping distribute aid available through the CARES Act.
Schools are eligible to receive CARES Act funding, but at least half of what they receive must be used for emergency aid grants for students.
Clarke University’s total allocation has been set at about $769,000. School officials recently received the student emergency fund portion of their allocation but currently are working out how to disperse money quickly and fairly, said Beth McGrath, vice president for business and finance.
“$385,000 sounds like a decent chunk of money, but when you split it among 1,000 students, it shrinks up pretty fast,” McGrath said. “So that’s where we’re trying to come up with a method to get it to the students that are most in need of it.”
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore has been allocated about $784,000. Students who incurred expenses because of pandemic-related school disruptions can complete a short application for funds.
School officials plan to set a maximum grant award at $1,300 per student. If funds remain after all applications are processed, officials will assess remaining funds and offer those up to students.
“With the unexpected costs they’ve incurred, to get that to them as soon as possible could make a huge difference,” said college spokeswoman Katie Glass.
Northeast Iowa Community College officials opened up applications for CARES Act grants on April 21. In the first week, they received about 400 requests, said Randy Mashek, the college’s financial aid director.
The school has been allocated more than $1.8 million in total. The application for funds allows students to request amounts in $100 increments, and students who request more than $1,000 are asked to give additional information.
However, most requests in the first week averaged around $600 to $800, Mashek said.
“A lot of people, the student and their spouse both lost their job, and they also have to watch their kids who aren’t in school, and (they) might not have internet access or reliable internet,” she said. “(There’s) a lot of different scenarios out there.”