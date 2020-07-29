A Dubuque man who sold three deadly doses of opioids last year pleaded guilty today to a federal charge.
Travis G. Jones, 38, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to a count of conspiring to distribute controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death.
He faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life behind bars. He also faces up to a $1 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. A date for his sentencing hearing has not been set.
Jones admitted to working with others to distribute opioids in Dubuque in April and May 2019, according to a press release.
"Jones also admitted that he personally sold mixtures of heroin, fentanyl and a synthetic opioid called valeryl fentanyl that were used by three individuals who then died of overdoses," the release states.
The deaths occurred on April 24, May 20 and May 27, 2019.
In relation to the third death, Jacqueline M. Birch, of Dubuque; her boyfriend Mateusz D. Syryjczyk, of Rockford, Ill.; and the victim bought “purported heroin” from a house in Dubuque early on May 27, according to court documents and press releases.
The trio then went to a Dubuque hotel, where they used the drugs and the other person began to overdose.
“Birch and Syryjczyk did not immediately call 911, but over the course of multiple hours, Birch would occasionally perform CPR on the individual to restore some breathing function, though the person never regained consciousness,” the release states.
Eventually, they called 911, but Syryjczyk took drug paraphernalia from the room to prevent police from finding it. Birch and Syryjczyk also lied to officers about what had happened to the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jones was arrested the following day on a state-level drug-dealing charge when the Dubuque Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence at 37 W. 15th St., Apt. 3. They reported locating a baggie of fentanyl, two digital scales and other evidence of heavy drug dealing.
"It is estimated that more than 50 drug sales took place since the garbage was last emptied, which is presumably within the past week as trash is collected in Dubuque on a weekly basis," according to state court documents.
The state charge later was dismissed when the federal charge was filed.
Birch previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance. She faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release after her prison term.
Syryjczyk previously pleaded guilty to a charge of misprision of a felony. The conviction is punishable by up to three years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Both Birch and Syryjczyk are awaiting sentencing.