Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District officials have approved a proposal from Community Savings Bank in Edgewood to issue $2,238,000 in school infrastructure sales, service and use tax revenue bonds.
The funds will be used to pay for various projects around the district and will become available on Tuesday, July 7.
“If the district comes across a windfall of cash somehow or if you just accumulate lots of sales tax money over the years, you can choose at any time in the future to pay the bonds off early, without penalty, as long as you give 30 days notice,” said Matt Gillapsie, with investment banking firm Piper Sandler & Co.