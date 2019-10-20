SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans’ Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-3 p.m., open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m., ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m., yoga.
Children’s Advisory Team, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Discuss what programs you would like to have at your library. Light snacks will be provided. Grades 1-5.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday.
Tri-State Singles Club Euchre Night, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: 563-542-8175.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road. More information: Call Ruth at 563-580-3234.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Entrance on 13th St. Details: 563-599-2748
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon, needlework group; noon-3 p.m., dominoes; 12:15-3 p.m., open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m., ladies bridge (dining room); 4-6 p.m., fiber arts group.
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. Ages kindergarten and up.
St. Anthony/Our Lady Fall Family Fun Night, 5 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic School, 2175 Rosedale Avenue. All Dubuque-area preschool and pre-kindergarten-aged children and their families are invited to St. Anthony’s for free, hands-on literacy and science activities.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior exercise class; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 12:15-4 p.m., open euchre.
Thursday
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon-5 p.m., sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m., yoga.
Children’s Advisory Team, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Discuss what programs you would like to have at your library. Light snacks will be provided. Grades 1-5.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Asbury Eagles Club Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Two-piece meal is $9, four-piece meal is $11. Includes baked potato, corn, salad bar, dinner roll and brownies. Proceeds benefit the local Make-A-Wish Foundation.
St. Columbkille Fall Family Fun Activity Night, 5 p.m., St. Columbkille Elementary School, 1198 Rush St. Dubuque-area preschool and pre-kindergarten-aged children and their families are invited to St. Columbkille Elementary for free, hands-on literacy and science activities.
Writers’ Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. New and experienced writers are invited for interactive writing exercises. You will be welcome to share, but won’t have to. Pencils, notepads and light snacks will be provided. Grades 2-5.
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Friday
Senior Citizens Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road: 10-11 a.m., senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m., lunch; noon, birthday/anniversary party.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Kids’ Halloween Party, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Come celebrate Halloween with stories, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and a craft. For children of all ages, but those under the age of 6 should be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by Spoden Construction.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
The Other Side of the Anvil Blacksmithing and Music Fest, 9:30 a.m., The Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. Galena Historical Society and UMBA present a free two-day, hands-on blacksmithing event and music fest. Fun for the whole family. Food and live music will be available both days. Six forging stations.
Chris Ross Live, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa. Chris Ross playing/singing oldies and traditional country. Music from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and more. In case of rain, music will move to wine shed.
“Frankie’s Story,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Where did witch Hazel Green’s adopted big green son came from? Hazel is reluctant to tell him, so Frankie sets off on a Halloween quest in this Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Tony Walker Live, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
UD’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts: A Homecoming Cabaret, 3 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2000 University Avenue, Steffens Hall, Charles and Romona Myers Center. A special musical event to benefit the UD choir program. Students will present modern pop and musical theater favorites while you enjoy delicious desserts. Freewill donations accepted.
Tuesday
Night of Grief & Mystery Concert, 7 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Stephen Jenkinson tells heartrending stories from his work in the death trade, while Gregory Hoskins lends his craft to the evening, playing songs from his 28-year career.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Johnnie Walker Live, 6 p.m., Palace, 149 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Johnnie plays all your favorite hits.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. Highway 52.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau) Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Just the Tips Live, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St.
JJ Schmitz Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th on Iowa St. Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon through October. To receive updates and more, fans may “like” the DFM page on Facebook.
“Frankie’s Story,” 11 a.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Where did Witch Hazel Green’s adopted big green son came from? Hazel is reluctant to tell him, so Frankie sets off on a Halloween quest, in this Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Chris Ross Live, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining & Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa. Chris Ross playing/singing oldies and traditional country. Music from the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and more. In case of rain, music will move to wine shed.
Nate Jenkins Live, noon, Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St.
“Frankie’s Story,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Where did Witch Hazel Green’s adopted big green son came from? Hazel is reluctant to tell him, so Frankie sets off on a Halloween quest, in this Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Celebration of Life for Bob Troy, 2 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, #10. Music by River City Ramblers, The Mississippi Band, The Kruser Brothers, Big MoJo, Boogie Monster and HTMF.
Cuba City UMC Annual Church Auction, 5 p.m., Cuba City United Methodist Church, 401 S. Main St., Cuba City, Wis. Dinner at 5 p.m.; auction at 6 p.m.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance, 7 p.m., 12471 U.S. Highway 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will be playing traditional and modern country music for your dancing pleasure and listening enjoyment.
John Janssen Live, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
David Minnihan Trio Live, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100.
Singing Dubuque’s History, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St. The Dubuque Chorale and Children’s Choir presents an exploration of our city’s past.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Andy Wilberding Live, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Massey Road Live, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Monday
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Running weekly all school year, iRead pairs high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice in an interactive and encouraging space. Registration required. Grades 1-5.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
All Community Reads: Picking Cotton Book Discussion, 2:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. In preparation for the authors’ panel on Nov. 5, join us for a discussion of “Picking Cotton,” the 2019 All Community Reads book. Register for our discussions and pick up a copy of the book.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. Ages 3-6.
DESTINATIONS
Sunday
2019 Parade of Homes, noon, Dubuque area, 880 Locust St. (office location). Planning to buy a new home, remodel your existing home or just want decorating tips for that special room? The annual Dubuque Homebuilders and Associates Parade of Homes Tour is for you.
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours every Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon through October. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Haunted Mine Tour, 6 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Experience Platteville’s spookiest Halloween tradition. Descend deep into the mine for a lantern-lit tour. Discover historical truths that are stranger than fiction.
LEARNING
Today
Flapper Fashion, 2 p.m., Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Listen to Leslie Bellais, former curator of social history at the Wisconsin Historical Society, speak about fashion of the 1920s.
Tuesday
Adulting 101: Healthy Relationships, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Many of us don’t learn certain life skills until we have to. Learn about identifying practical ways to foster healthy relationships (friendly, business or romantic). Ages 16 and up.
Wednesday
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Come in and we will do our best to help you figure it out.
Toastmasters, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Conquer your fear of public speaking. Toastmasters is here to help you develop your speaking, communication and leadership skills in a safe learning environment. Find your voice today.
LIFESTYLE
Monday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue: 5:15-6 p.m., weigh in; 6-7 p.m., meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Monday
Statera Blood Drive, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Event takes place from 2:15 to 6 p.m., where a donor bus will be on campus. Call 563-207-8932 to make an appointment.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Blood Drive, 1755 Delhi St. Event takes place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., inside the Living Faith Center. Contact Cheryl Rose at 563-590-1989.
Wednesday
Platteville Senior Center Blood Drive, 155 W. Lewis St., Platteville, Wis. Event takes place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the community room. To schedule an appointment, call 608-348-9934, or schedule online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Thursday
Moose Lodge Blood Drive, 2635 Windsor Avenue. Event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. in the community room. For an appointment, email Cathy at catann52@aol.com, or schedule online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org. Call Erica at 563-321-9613.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Fall Breakfast, 7 a.m., Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 105 E. Main St., Kilburg Hall, Springbrook, Iowa. Serving regular and blueberry pancakes, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, applesauce, rolls and beverages. $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and children 4 and younger are free. Carry-outs available.
St. Joseph’s Parish Mulligan, 11 a.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis. Mulligan stew, ham & BBQ sandwiches, homemade desserts and beverages. Raffle cash prizes = $2500, silent auction, country store and games. Proceeds go to St. Joseph’s School. Everyone welcome.
Saturday
Dimensional Brewing Company Beer Release, 11 a.m., 67 Main St.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday
Twisted Stitchers, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Join us for a monthly social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting/sewing/crochet/cross-stitch project to work on. Be prepared to share ideas and tips on your best crafting style.
Kindness Crafting: Granny Square Blankets, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Whether you prefer knitting or crochet, are a beginner or an expert, we invite you to join us in creating granny squares that will be assembled into blankets and given to those in need.
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. GRIPS will take people along the beautiful and peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Holy Ghost Bingo, 6 p.m., 2921 Central Avenue. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m. and regular games begin at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Remembering the Apron, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Sheila Craig’s program takes a nostalgic look at the apron and its fabrics, trims, styles and uses over the years. Sheila will bring about 100 aprons with her.
Wednesday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. GRIPS will take people along the beautiful and peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A&W, 250 W. 1st St., second floor. Monthly meeting of local postage stamp and postal history collectors.
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any size team welcome.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 p.m., regular games begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There are two progressive Jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. GRIPS will take people along the beautiful and peaceful paths to various graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience the fun and thrill of ghost hunting.