MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has been named a 100 Top Hospital by IBM Watson Health.
Researchers evaluated 3,134 short-term, acute care hospitals using publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction data and metrics, according to a press release.
This is the second time MercyOne Dubuque has been named to the list. No other hospitals in the Telegraph Herald coverage area made the list.
“This award reflects the skill and dedication of our medical staff and colleagues to provide the highest standard of patient-centered care in the most evidence-based and optimal manner,” said Kay Takes, president of the Eastern Iowa Region of MercyOne, including MercyOne Dubuque, in the release.
IBM Watson praised the hospitals’ operations and efficiency, saying that if all the health care facilities in the country followed their lead, it would save 106,000 lives and reduce health care costs by $8.3 billion. For the complete list, visit ibm.com.