SHERRILL, Iowa — Authorities on Monday confirmed that a man was badly injured in a farm accident Saturday in Dubuque County.
Gary A. Herbst, 67, of Sherrill, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for surgery on his badly injured arm, according to a social media post by his wife, Kathy Peterson-Herbst, owner of High Steppin Farm in Sherrill.
She praised the efforts and fast response of emergency responders and indicated that the incident could have turned out much worse.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy stated that first responders were dispatched at about 11:25 a.m. to the Herbst residence at 19948 Durango Road after receiving a report of a man with his arm caught in a power take-off shaft. Herbst was unloading oats onto an auger and into a bin. Herbst slipped back and his clothing got caught in the shaft in the auger, and his left arm was tangled in the mechanism.
“Thank God, I was there and knew how to shut everything down,” stated Peterson-Herbst in her post. “I started cutting his clothes off. I got him air so he could breathe. I got him picked up and on his feet. I saw all the bones hanging out of his arm.”
Emergency responders finished freeing him so he could be rushed for medical care.