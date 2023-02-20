Business tips sought Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673
A Bellevue couple recently opened a barbershop in the community, emphasizing walk-in opportunities.
Victoria and Libby Small opened their barbershop, Fade Babe, at 132 N. Riverview St., in the space that previously housed The Hometown Hunnies and Happy Stems.
“Years ago, there was a barbershop here, and I had a very nostalgic feel for it,” said Victoria, a Bellevue native. “My dad took me to the barbershop when I was younger to get his hair cut. I had been doing hair in Iowa City, and I saw how many hair salons we had in town, but none of them were walk-in based. I felt that’s what this town needed.”
Victoria has been doing hair for six years, though this is her first time owning a shop. She and her wife moved to Bellevue to run the business at Libby’s encouragement, as Libby enjoyed the small-town feel.
While the barbershop takes appointments for hair coloring and extensions, Victoria said she wanted to make haircuts and face waxing walk-in based.
“For second-shift people, especially farmers and laborers, they don’t have a planned-out schedule of how long they are going to be out in the field,” she said. “I wanted to provide them an opportunity to be out in the field and be able to come in and get their hair done nicely when they can.”
Victoria is the only stylist working in the barbershop now, but she has space to add five people. Libby, who is a full-time EMT in Maquoketa and a volunteer EMT and firefighter in Bellevue, helps with marketing and managing the front desk when she has time.
“It’s been going really well,” Victoria said of the business. “I’m excited for warmer weather for more people to come in and see who we are and what we do.”
Fade Babe is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The business can be reached at 319-536-2826. The shop can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/fadebabe and on Instagram @fade_babe_barbershop.
