PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Prairie du Chien principal recently received statewide recognition from the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance.
Andy Banasik, of Prairie du Chien High School, was named rural principal of the year by the alliance. He was recognized this week during the group’s 2019 conference in Wisconsin Dells.
“It’s great for our community,” Banasik said. “We have a tremendous staff here, and we have great students, so they make the job pretty easy.”
He said the award also reflects on efforts that he and his staff have made to increase opportunities for students to earn college credit in high school through Advanced Placement courses and transcripted credits.
Banasik has been in the Prairie du Chien Area School District for 26 years and has spent close to 20 of them as the high school principal.