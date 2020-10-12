PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Jeanna Rupnow began brainstorming ideas for a class project, she decided to reach out and pick the brain of Kelly Jo Hadfield, a parent of two boys for whom she regularly baby-sits.
Rupnow and her partner in a University of Wisconsin-Platteville course in special education knew they wanted to give back and better the area in which they live, but they were struggling with exactly how to do that.
“We were working on finding ways to help our community in the hard times and trying to make a change,” said Rupnow’s partner, Kali Oyen. “Both Jeanna and I have family that have disabilities, and it went to ‘How we can help students with disabilities?”’
Hadfield had the perfect idea: a communication board.
It was something she read about online that is placed in public settings such as parks to give people who are nonverbal a method of communicating with others through pointing at pictures in order to create words such as “I,” “you,” “look” and more.
“Both of my two boys are children with autism, and my older son, Jacob, is nonverbal, and he has been using some sort of picture exchange since he was 2,” Hadfield said. “My son does have a (digital) device, but when you think about a lot of people playing on a playground, a lot of time playgrounds are a space where that device gets left behind. Playgrounds can be one of the least inclusive places ... to being able to communicate with others.”
So Rupnow and Oyen decided to give it a go. They have plans to install five communication boards. Three will be located at Platteville School District playgrounds, and two at city parks in Mount Horeb.
“It is always good when we can provide another way for students who struggle with communication to be able to communicate with their peers,” said ReNah Reuter, principal at Westview Elementary School in Platteville.
Tammy Haag, principal at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center in Platteville, added, “We are happy to work with UW-Platteville on this project. We continue to look for ways to partner with them.”
Rupnow said they are still waiting to receive picture rights from the company Boardmaker and are getting closer to their fundraising goal of $2,000 to pay for the project. They hope to have the money raised by Nov. 1 and intend to install the boards in December.
“Especially for me, I have a 13-year-old brother that has Down syndrome,” she said. “To have something like this going into my hometown is so perfect and just raising awareness for people that are nonverbal.”
Rea Kirk, a UW-P instructor who teaches courses in special education, spoke highly of the plans.
“I am so proud of both these young women,” she said. “I am tickled by the initiative and the enthusiasm.”
Hadfield said she hopes the project not only will help people who are nonverbal connect with others but also help build relationships and create more understanding of the barriers that exist for people who are nonverbal or have intellectual disabilities.
“I think it also sends a strong message to our communities that all kids are important,” she said. “Using pictures as a form of communication kind of invites people into (Jacob’s) world. When a peer can model and teach Jacob how to do something, there are a lot of positive things that come out of peers teaching.”