ASBURY, Iowa — The Asbury City Council voted Tuesday to restart the Springreen Drive and Sunset Drive reconstruction project for the fourth time — this time, without sidewalks.
“Basically, we’re starting the proceedings over for Springreen Drive and Sunset Drive,” City Administrator Beth Bonz said. “The biggest change here is sidewalks have been eliminated from the project.”
Project plans show reconstruction on Springreen from Asbury Road to just before Green Crest Court and on all of Sunset Drive.
The project previously tied in pavement repairs and storm sewer and underground utility upgrades with a sidewalk addition to considerable Springreen resident pushback. Without sidewalks, safety on the street was still a concern discussed by the council.
“If we’re not going to put the sidewalks in, I won’t vote for the project unless we do something to increase the safety on that street,” Council Member Bob Reisch said.
In December, when the City Council failed to pass the last iteration of the project, members considered limiting parking to one side of the street to form a walking lane. Council Member Russ Domeyer, the only member who opposed sidewalks at the time, informally indicated support for this solution.
On Tuesday, Reisch asked for confirmation that Domeyer was still in support of limiting parking. Domeyer agreed.
The council informally agreed to solicit resident feedback on the plan before introducing a resolution at a later meeting.
“I want them to know right up front what we’re talking about so they know what we’re thinking,” Reisch said.
The council voted unanimously to designate MSA Professional Services as the project engineer, approved preliminary plans and specifications and set a date for public hearing on the project and proposed assessments.
During the public hearing, scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 8, attendees will be able to speak for or against the project or the assessment of their property.
Over the years, two petitions were signed by more than 75% of residents in opposition to sidewalks on Springreen, necessitating a unanimous vote from the council for earlier iterations of the project. A unanimous vote could not be reached.
Barring another petition, this time around, when the council reaches the final vote on the project, the vote will not have to be unanimous.
“The sidewalks seem to be the tripping point,” Mayor Jim Adams said, noting that it seemed likely that the council would support the project going forward.