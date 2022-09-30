Dubuque County 4-H is participating in a statewide 24-hour fundraising event to support the youth organization.

Iowa 4-H Giving Day will be held from noon Tuesday, Oct. 4, to noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a press release. It states that supporters of 4-H can visit bit.ly/3SoGyfc to make a donation.

