LANCASTER, Wis. — The City of Lancaster City Parks and Recreation Department seeks input from the public about how to make city parks better.
Residents are asked to take an online survey at tinyurl.com/y5vfz7u6.
The survey asks questions such as residents’ overall satisfaction with each city park, which parks are their favorites and what activities they would like to see added or expanded at those sites.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Committee Chairwoman Katie Reuter at ksreter33@gmail.com or City Administrator David Carlson at davidc@lancasterwisconsin.com.