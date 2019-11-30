A group of Dubuque County Democrats who plan to volunteer at their precinct caucus sites in February spent one night this week learning from state party organizers.
The volunteers have a huge task ahead of them. They’ll be the cogs powering the vast and influential machine that is Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus, set for Feb. 3.
The caucus is the inaugural event in each party’s presidential nominating process. While both Republicans and Democrats will host caucuses in 2020, President Donald Trump, as an incumbent, has all but sewn up the Republican nomination.
Democrats, however, have to winnow a field of about 20 challengers down to one champion to face Trump in November 2020.
Democrats said they learned several lessons from the 2016 caucus that will help them this time around.
“A lot of people were very excited about the 2016 election,” said Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democratic Party. “A lot of people showed up for that. But they were unfamiliar with the process.”
These training sessions are part of an effort to improve from the last caucus cycle. A significant portion of the evening was spent explaining “caucus math,” or how delegates are apportioned based on each precinct’s results.
Mauricio Diaz, first district organizing director for the Democratic Party of Iowa, made a stop in Dubuque on a tour around the state’s First Congressional District.
He taught, then quizzed participants on how to calculate the delegates, or voting representatives, who will support specific nominees at the culmination of the nationwide nominating process.
“We are expecting more people than in 2008,” Diaz said. A record turnout that year helped propel then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, a Democrat from Illinois, into the White House for an eight-year run.
“We’re expecting independents,” Diaz said. “We’re expecting Republicans who maybe aren’t happy with how things are going with their party, who maybe haven’t done this before.”
Drahozal said those are some of the reasons the party is focusing on transparency this time around.
“We’re going to be a lot more transparent, so when people show up — whether they’re the caucus chair or a caucus-goer — they’re going to know how we calculate delegates,” he said. “A big change, too, is going to be the presidential preference card, so we have a paper trail for people.”
These presidential preference cards will be given to every caucus-goer.
Side one of the cards will have space for a caucus-goer’s first preference. Side two will have space for subsequent candidates who caucus-goers had to choose when their first choice didn’t make the cut.
By counting these, the party will have a physical record of what happened at the precincts.
“People will need to know when they get that card that they don’t sign it right away,” Drahozal said. “They’ll need to actually listen.”