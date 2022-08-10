DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville on Tuesday was awarded a $12.5 million state grant for the creation of a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams.

The grant is funded through Destination Iowa, a state program that uses funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to give grants to community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists and new residents.

