DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville on Tuesday was awarded a $12.5 million state grant for the creation of a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams.
The grant is funded through Destination Iowa, a state program that uses funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to give grants to community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists and new residents.
Dyersville officials applied for the funding earlier this year and intend to put it toward the creation of a permanent multi-use stadium capable of hosting professional baseball games, collegiate and amateur baseball tournaments and other year-round events.
“I couldn’t be happier for our community. It’s a great opportunity,” said Dyersville Mayor Jeff Jacque. “It’s an economic boon for Dyersville, Dubuque County and the state of Iowa … and something we can all be proud of.”
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., noted that the grant announcement came in the midst of a busy week of festivities ahead of the second MLB game at the Field of Dreams on Thursday, Aug. 11, between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
“It fires us up even more to continue to show the world what a great place Iowa is,” she said. “We really appreciate the governor’s support and her confidence in what the Field of Dreams can do for the state in attracting people here.”
A new nonprofit, This is Iowa Ballpark Inc., will oversee the stadium and have a long-term lease agreement for the stadium’s land with Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams.
Press materials from Go the Distance Baseball state that This is Iowa Ballpark was established by a partnership consisting of Go the Distance Baseball, Dubuque County, the cities of Dyersville and Dubuque, Travel Dubuque and Dyersville Economic Development Corp.
In a statement, This is Iowa Ballpark officials called the project a “transgenerational, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to significantly enhance tourism and economic development” on a local, regional and statewide scale.
“The grant is one piece of the public and private funding that is necessary to turn the permanent stadium dream into reality,” the statement reads.
The award represents 25% of the total project investment of $50 million and will be used for stadium infrastructure. Both the Dyersville and Dubuque city councils previously pledged $1 million toward the project, while the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors pledged $5 million.
Rahe said local officials currently are working with several private funders who have expressed “quite a bit of interest” in the permanent stadium project.
Plans call for the facility to have 3,000 permanent seats, and temporary seats could be added to bring the stadium up to 8,000 total seats. In five years, the stadium is projected to host approximately 70 events annually, according to Go the Distance Baseball press materials.
Rahe said that while the stadium will be built to professional baseball specifications, it also is intended to host other educational and cultural events, such as winter markets, concerts, camps and corporate events.
“Some of the features (of the stadium) that lend themselves to professional sporting events also lend themselves very well to private parties and a myriad of other uses, all with the Field of Dreams in the backdrop,” she said.
Rahe said officials still are completing designs and engineering documents before construction can begin. In May, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors documents outlined a projected construction start date this fall, with completion by August 2024.
In addition to the permanent stadium, the Field of Dreams site also is slated to see $80 million in projects and investments through Go the Distance Baseball, which were announced earlier this year. The master plan, to be completed in phases by 2025, includes a youth baseball complex with nine new baseball and softball fields, dormitories for teams, a 104-room boutique hotel, an amphitheater, a recreational vehicle park and jogging trails.
Rahe said the two developments will “piggyback off one another” to create a comprehensive experience for Field of Dreams guests.
“We can build upon one another’s crowds and visitors and just give something for absolutely everyone to take part in,” she said.
Go the Distance Baseball officials noted in a statement that the Destination Iowa grant “affirms” the organization’s investment in the field. They said that this summer, 367 baseball teams representing 23 states came to play in tournaments in the Dyersville area, a 240% increase over last year.
“That is just one of many indicators that people will continue to come,” the statement reads. “And they will come in even greater numbers once we have the improved infrastructure, facilities and amenities completed in phases over several years, making the Field of Dreams movie site a world-class destination.”
