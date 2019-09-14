A Dubuque man accused of holding his girlfriend captive for 10 hours, severely beating her and putting a cigarette out on her face recently was sentenced to five years in prison.
Nicholas M. Ostrander, 29, of 415 Loras Blvd., No. 3, was sentenced this week in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County after pleading guilty to domestic assault with strangulation causing injury and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
As part of a plea deal, five other charges were dismissed — second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault with a weapon, false imprisonment, obstruction of emergency communications and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state Dubuque police responded to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on June 6 and spoke with Brittney R. Hoover, 24, of 415 Loras Blvd., No. 3. She told police that she was held captive and assaulted by Ostrander for about 10 hours on June 5 at their home.
Hoover said she and Ostrander got into an argument that escalated, and he smashed a glass bowl on her head. Documents said Ostrander repeatedly dragged her by the hair and punched and kicked her over the course of the day. She said he also “poked” her in the arm with a knife and put a cigarette out on her face below her right eye.
Documents state that Hoover said Ostrander repeatedly blocked her from leaving, and she finally escaped after friends came to the residence and helped her leave.