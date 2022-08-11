GALENA, Ill. A Jo Daviess County native will be at Soldier Field in Chicago to sing the national anthem when the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Sophia Ahmed, 28, a 2016 graduate of River Ridge High School in Hanover, Ill., whose family lives in Galena, applied for one of the national anthem slots earlier this year.
"I reached out to them and asked what their process was," she said. "They accept submissions from April to June, so I sent a video and also sent a recording I had done at a friend's studio."
The football club contacted her July 12 and told her she would be the featured anthem singer for Saturday's game.
Ahmed is a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and a medical student at Lincoln Memorial University in Knoxville, Tenn. She will graduate in May 2023.
Ahmed is a participant in the Health Professions Scholarship Program, a service scholarship for students in medical and dental school programs that covers tuition. Upon completion of their studies, participants repay the scholarship by working one year in their chosen service branch for each year they received the scholarship.
Ahmed, who sang the national anthem regularly for basketball games at Butler University in Indianapolis when she was a student there, looks forward to returning to Illinois for a visit and to performing for the team she has rooted for all of her life.
"I'm a little nervous," she said. "But I'm more excited than anything."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.