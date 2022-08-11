Sophia Ahmed
GALENA, Ill. A Jo Daviess County native will be at Soldier Field in Chicago to sing the national anthem when the Bears take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Sophia Ahmed, 28, a 2016 graduate of River Ridge High School in Hanover, Ill., whose family lives in Galena, applied for one of the national anthem slots earlier this year. 

