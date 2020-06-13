GALENA, Ill. — Controversy continues for the Galena Public Library Board of Trustees as some residents continue to call for action regarding an open meetings violation and the firing of a custodian.
This week, library board members continued discussions on resolving an Open Meetings Act violation that was brought forward by the state attorney general’s office.
In April, the board was cited for agreeing to fire a custodian during closed session in September, but did not ratify the decision in open session. The citation did not list any fines or punitive actions.
Since then, the board has moved to remediate the decision through ratifying the employee’s firing in open session, along with changing the library board of trustee’s bylaws to clarify the responsibilities of the board president when there is not an acting library director.
However, during the meeting Monday, several residents expressed concern over the actions of the board, demanding that an explanation be given for why the custodian was fired, while others questioned the leadership of library board president Earl Thompson.
Peggy Stortz, a former member of the board who resigned last May and initially reported the open meetings violation to the state, said she feels Thompson has acted inappropriately since assuming the role of president.
“During the first 18 months of Thompson’s presidency, two library board trustees and three library directors resigned,” she said. “These resignations were caused either directly or indirectly by Thompson’s assumption that he was the boss who ran the library, and that the other six board members could only communicate with the library director through him.”
Speaking during the meeting, Thompson said he could not provide specifics regarding the reasons for firing the former custodian due to privacy rights, but added that the board did gather enough information through an internal and police investigation to warrant the custodian being fired. He later clarified that the police investigation did not yield any criminal charges.
“What I can say is there were anomalies occurring at the library,” Thompson said. “Through our accumulating investigation, we arrived at our basis for our decision, and we stand by our decision that we made at the time.”
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald after the meeting, Thompson stressed that the firing of library staff is traditionally conducted by the library director. However, at the time of the custodian’s firing, there was no active library director, so the chain of command then fell to the board president.
Thompson said there has been some confusion from residents who believe the Open Meetings Act violation indicates that the firing of the custodian was improper. He clarified that the bylaws allowed the board president at the time to terminate staff employment, but the mistake was made in that the decision by the board president wasn’t ratified in open session.
“All we are trying to do is clarify the existing manner of operation,” Thompson said. “We want it to be made more clear what the bylaws allow.”
Thompson stressed that the changes to the bylaws are still under review by board members, but will likely be ratified at a later meeting.