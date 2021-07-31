More than 200 volunteers help keep operations running smoothly at the Dubuque County Fair.
Asbury resident Rita Takes can be found cruising on a golf cart around the fairgrounds. She helps shuttle attendees to where they need and want to be.
“It’s the funnest job ever,” Takes said.
Takes and Linda Chapman of Dubuque have been friends for about five years while stepping up for volunteer duties at the fair.
"We transport anyone who needs a ride," Chapman said. "We'll pick up anyone who is handicapped, someone with health issues or if they have a lot to carry."
Both women said they enjoy meeting new people during the week of the fair. Takes said she has even talked with people from places like California and New Jersey.
Directing vehicles for the preferred parking lot is Jan Fagan of Dubuque. She and her husband Gary started volunteering at the fair more than 30 years ago.
"I just love seeing people," Jan Fagan said.
Gary Fagan runs a photography business and captures photos of various moments and activities for the fair's website. The couple lives just down the road from the fairgrounds.
"I can take 25 shots, run home and get them ready right away," he said with a laugh.
Manning one of the gate entrances are Michael Duehr and John Hess of Dubuque. As families walk up to pay admission, Duehr and Hess are ready to chat.
"I like joking with the nice families," Duehr said after he asked a few children if they were paying instead of their parents.
The men also make sure previously purchased tickets that attendees present are for the day of and not from a past day.
"In the evenings, we get to also watch the entertainment (from the booth)," Hess said.
"It's also good being with John," Duehr added.
Clarke University's women's basketball team members also help out at the fair. This is the fourth year volunteering for Tina Ubl who is from Wisconsin.
Ubl has worked in the box office this week to provide information about different elements of the fair.
"It's fun to watch people," she said. "I also get to listen to the concerts."
While at the fair, volunteers also have a chance to raise money for and awareness about different organizations.
Sue Kieffer of Dubuque has been selling beer at the fair. She said a certain percentage of the profits will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Kieffer's niece, Sarah Patrum, was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30.
"The money goes to a good cause," Kieffer said. "It's in honor of (Sarah) and all breast cancer survivors."