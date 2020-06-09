ASBURY, Iowa — When 8-year-old Drew Edminster learned in March that he wouldn’t be able to go back to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to do something to help.
So, the second grader got out his markers and paper.
“He was missing his teachers and wanted to send them a little something,” said Drew’s mom, Tracy Edminster, a preschool teacher at Dubuque Montessori School. “He’s always made notes around the house for us.”
Using a gadget he received for his birthday that creates geometric designs by spinning markers on white paper circles, Drew made 85 cards. He signed each of them with his name and a heart. Then, with a little help from his mom, he mailed them to Carver Elementary School.
Then, he kept going.
Nearly three months later, Drew has made more than 1,420 cards that the Edminsters have mailed to essential workers. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center; local fire stations; Mary’s Inn, St. Anthony Catholic Church and Medline Industries, all in Dubuque; and University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City all have received envelopes filled with Drew’s colorful greetings.
“It makes people happy and also makes me happy,” he said.
Drew makes at least 20 cards per day, Tracy said. When a batch is complete and ready to be mailed, she writes a note of explanation, tucks the cards into an envelope and sends them on their way.
“I tried to let him lead,” she said, “I wasn’t quite sure how long (the cards) would go on, but he’s loving it, so… as long as he wants to keep making them, I’ll keep mailing them.”
She also makes sure the Edminster house is stocked with plenty of stamps.
“Medline’s was 450 (cards), so we had to weigh it,” she said, with a laugh.
For all the mail that Drew has sent out in the last few months, he has received plenty of letters back as well. Grateful recipients of his cards have sent him thank-you notes and well-wishes.
Tracy also has received Facebook messages and pictures of the walls and bulletin boards on which organizations have displayed their cards.
For Drew, who wants to be a firefighter when he grows up, the best response was from the fire stations, who sent him patches and dubbed him an honorary firefighter.
“Ever since he was born, he’s been kindhearted and just always happy,” Tracy said.
Drew, who was busily making another card, looked up from his work.
“Even though I’m small, I have a big heart,” he said. “One small person can make one big difference.”