DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A regional grocery chain with deep tri-state roots soon will breathe new life into the former Shopko building in Dyersville.
Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday that it will acquire the former Shopko location at 1201 12th Ave. SE and reopen it under the chain’s Dollar Fresh brand by late summer.
Such Hy-Vee stores offer customers in smaller communities a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, ready-to-eat meals and other services.
“It is a lot like a normal Hy-Vee, but typically on a smaller scale,” said Christina Gayman, the company’s director of public relations.
Gayman said she is not sure how many employees will work at the new store in Dyersville, but existing Dollar Fresh stores employ 60 to 75 people.
In all, Hy-Vee on Monday announced that it will acquire six former Shopko locations in Iowa and transform them into Dollar Fresh locations. The other five are in Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon and Vinton.
CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION
The Shopko Hometown store in Dyersville closed last year as all stores in the company were shuttered. Twenty-eight employees in Dyersville lost their jobs.
Mayor Jim Heavens recalls a communitywide feeling of helplessness.
“It was tough when they pulled out,” he said. “It was frustrating because it had nothing to do with Dyersville specifically. The company went broke, and there was nothing we could do to stop it or slow it down.”
Those feelings of frustration have been replaced.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karla Thompson said she is excited to see that there will be a new occupant in the facility.
“I think it says something about our community when a business wants to move here,” said Thompson. “It shows that Hy-Vee sees the strength and the growth potential in our community.”
Thompson noted that the new store will vary from the previous occupant.
“They are two different kinds of businesses,” said Thompson. “We are not necessarily comparing apples to apples.”
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said her organization had occasional conversations with the real estate group that was marketing the former Shopko building. She ultimately was “surprised” to learn that the structure would house a grocery store because Dyersville “already has two” such offerings.
The Hy-Vee store will join Fareway and Randy’s Neighborhood Market as grocery stores operating in the community. The Dollar Fresh location will be located next door to Fareway, located at 1207 12th Ave. SE.
Heavens said Dyersville already was becoming a shopping hub where residents from smaller, surrounding communities could purchase their groceries.
“Now, we will have three (grocery stores),” Heavens said. “I think that says a lot about the activity and the commerce here.”
WHAT LIES AHEAD?
Hy-Vee launched its first Dollar Fresh store in the fall of 2018 in Osceola, and it now operates six such stores.
Monday’s announcement doubles that total.
Gayman left the door open for further expansion of the brand in the future.
“We are always looking at locations for new Hy-Vee stores in our various formats,” Gayman said. “I don’t have any specifics in terms of where or when. At this time, we are focused on these six new stores.”
While the Hy-Vee announcement provides a path forward for the Dyersville Shopko store, there is less certainty concerning the vacated properties in Dubuque and Lancaster, Wis.
Lancaster Mayor David Varnam confirmed that the former Shopko there remains vacant and said there are no firm plans for the building’s future.
“We have been told that there are several interested parties, and those parties are doing their due diligence,” he said. “We have not been told specifics on who those interested parties are.”
The former Shopko building in Dubuque recently was purchased by Cafaro Co., the same firm that owns Kennedy Mall. Company spokesman Joe Bell said a new occupant has not been secured for the site.