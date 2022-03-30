ASBURY, Iowa -- Authorities said a Dubuque County man barricaded himself in his residence and set a small fire at his front door.
Nicholas R. Kennel, 34, of Asbury, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that authorities responded at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to Kennel’s residence for a welfare check.
Responding officers found heavy smoke coming out the front door of the residence and blood splatter on the sidewalk leading to the door.
“Officers attempted to gain entry through the garage door and windows, all of which were barricaded or reinforced with nails or screwdrivers pounded into the frame,” documents state.
Officers used an “entry tool” to force open the front door, “which had a board screwed over the door blocking entry,” documents state.
Authorities used a fire extinguisher to douse the fire, which was discovered to be a burning propane tank located just inside the door.
Officers entered the residence and “Kennel could be heard yelling and throwing items in the basement area,” documents state. Officers found the kitchen stove had been turned on and “most of the interior doors were also reinforced with nails, screws and screwdrivers pounded into the frame, blocking anyone from making entry or exiting the residence.” Officers also discovered water spraying from a broken water line on the water heater.
Kennel ran at officers and threw a blanket with a dog gate snagged on it and then barricaded himself in a downstairs bathroom.
Officers forced open the bathroom door and arrested Kennel. Kennel resisted and assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Lucas Pothoff, the documents state.
Kennel had a laceration on his right wrist, and he was transported by ambulance to a hospital.