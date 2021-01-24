Forecasters have issued a winter storm warning for four local counties.
The warning is effective from noon Monday, Jan. 25, until noon Tuesday, Jan. 26, and covers Dubuque, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Delaware County is under a winter storm watch.
The weather service reports a powerful storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds to the region.
The Dubuque area could receive 2 to five inches of snow.
Widespread blowing snow could make travel difficult, according to the weather service.