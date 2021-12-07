Court proceedings are moving back to juvenile court for a Dubuque teen after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a shooting and a stabbing.
Jaquez B.L. Pease, 16, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to charges of reckless use of a firearm and assault while displaying or using a dangerous weapon in the two unrelated incidents.
The former charge relates to the fatal shooting of Robert Powell-Moore, 18, on July 17.
The latter charge stems from the stabbing of Dion Smith, of Dubuque, at his residence on June 20.
The plea agreement stipulated that jurisdiction in both cases would be transferred back to juvenile court, which Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt approved in an order.
Pease initially was charged in juvenile court for the shooting and stabbing incidents, which occurred when Pease was 15 years old. In September, those cases were waived to adult court in an order by Associate Juvenile Judge Thomas Straka.
However, County Attorney C.J. May III noted that Pease was waived to adult court as a youthful offender. With that distinction, May said, depositions and proceedings in the cases move back to juvenile court following Pease’s guilty plea.
Then, shortly before Pease’s 18th birthday, a report will be completed regarding what adult services Pease might need.
“It’s really depending on how he does that will determine what happens to him on his 18th birthday,” May said.
May previously told the Telegraph Herald that the county attorney’s office sought to move the cases to adult court due to the severity of the offenses and Pease’s history in the juvenile system.
“Although only 15 years of age, the child’s prior contacts with the juvenile authorities is extensive,” Straka’s order stated. “The child’s history with Juvenile Court Services dates back approximately six years when he was just 9 years old.”
In relation to the July 17 shooting, charges of voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime will be dismissed.
Pease previously was set to go to trial today in the case after pleading not guilty to all charges. Court documents indicate that his attorneys planned to argue that he acted in self-defense.
Documents state that Pease shot Powell-Moore during an altercation in an alley behind 1401 Central Ave. A now-15-year-old girl also was charged in the incident, but her case has remained in juvenile court, so her name has not been released.
Powell-Moore was found in the alley at about 5:25 p.m. July 17 with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, documents state. He was pronounced dead 18 minutes later at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Traffic camera footage viewed later showed Pease and the girl entering the parking lot of the gas station at 1401 Central Ave., documents state. Powell-Moore approached the pair, and all three appeared to argue. Pease and the girl then moved into the alley.
Powell-Moore approached the pair and appeared to video record a conversation with Pease and the girl on a phone, documents state. Powell-Moore then pulled a bag off Pease’s shoulder and began to walk away.
Pease and the girl followed, and Powell-Moore threw a punch at the girl, documents state. Pease then got a handgun from the girl’s backpack.
Pease and Powell-Moore began fighting until Pease fired one round from the handgun, which hit Powell-Moore in the chest.
Documents state that Pease and the girl fled the scene, and camera footage was used to track the pair to an apartment at 1949 Jackson St. A search warrant executed at the apartment resulted in officers finding a handgun.
In relation to the June 20 stabbing, charges of attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury causing bodily injury will be dismissed.
Pease previously was set to go to trial on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the case, and he had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Documents state that Pease’s attorneys also planned to argue self-defense in that case.
Smith was Pease’s mother’s boyfriend at the time of the incident. Documents state that Pease struck Smith in the face with a pair of brass knuckles and stabbed Smith with a butcher knife during an altercation. Smith drove himself to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.