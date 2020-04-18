ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members this week agreed to move forwarded with an assessment of the community’s housing stock.
Council members voted, 4-1, to approve the $9,000 study, which will be completed by consultants from RDG Planning and Design.
“I think that it’s been a long time since anything like this was looked at for Asbury,” said Pat Ready, president of the Asbury Area Development Corp. “I think the land has changed, the market has changed and I think something like this would be a benefit.”
Council Member Russ Domeyer voted against pursuing the study, saying he did not think it was necessary.
However, Council Member John Richey, who previously sided with Domeyer, said he was swayed after listening to Ready.
“I don’t think this study is going to be anything earth-shattering that we don’t already know, but I do think we need a strategy going forward,” Richey said.
Marty Shukert, of RDG Planning and Design, told council members about a similar effort recently undertaken in Peosta, Iowa. Shukert said the two focuses will be on “starter” homes priced below $300,000 to attract younger families, and the development of a town center.
“The big issue in Peosta, among other things, is most of their housing production is above the starter market,” he said. “How do we deliver a house or a home setting that is affordable to this new generation of home buyers that have more debt and maybe don’t have the ability to afford a $300,000 house?”
He said RDG will use the same method to address the city’s shortfalls and needs.
However, the timeline for the study is unclear. The effort can’t begin until the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside.
In other action, council members voted, 4-1, to move forward with the first phase of a golf cart path improvement project slated to cost $300,000.
Mayor Jim Adams said the project will be completed in three phases. Council members will review bids May 6 and plan to award a contract May 12.
Domeyer voted against the project, saying he wanted to hold off and review the city’s finances next spring.
“I am not in favor of the project at this point because of the COVID-19 (social-distancing regulations),” he said. “I don’t think it sends the right message to the citizens.”