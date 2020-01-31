DELHI, Iowa -- After 15 years as superintendent of Maquoketa Valley Community School District, Doug Tuetken will retire at the end of this school year.
The 60-year-old recently accepted an early-retirement payout of up to $61,000 over the next three years.
Tuetken also serves as superintendent for North Linn Community School District. His last day at both school districts will be June 30.
Although he has worked in many school districts throughout the Midwest, Tuetken said Maquoketa Valley stands out.
"We have outstanding teachers, great parents and great support from the community," he said. "I have been extremely fortunate that the school board has not been a micromanaging board but has allowed us to do the things we need to do to support our kids.”
Tuetken said Maquoketa Valley has the best of both worlds: It is big enough to offer Advanced Placement classes for high-achieving students, yet small enough to ensure other children don't slip through the cracks.
"What it boils down to is we have outstanding teachers who truly care for their kids," he said. "... Overall, I am extremely proud of what the teachers, (the) school board and staff do for our kids."
School board President Donna Kunde said Tuetken is one of the best superintendents she has worked with during her 26 years on the board.
When Lake Delhi's dam was breached and it drained in 2010, prompting families to leave the area, Tuetken guided the school board through the financial challenges it faced, Kunde said.
"With Doug's leadership, we were able to financially make it through that process once the dam was back and the lake was filled," she said. "We were able to recoup that, but it was a five-year process."
Kunde said Tuetken's motto when it comes to working with the board is "no surprises."
"He's very collaborative and has always been that way," she said.
She said the search is underway for the district's next superintendent and board members aim to fill the position by late March or early April.