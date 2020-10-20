GUTTENBERG, Iowa — A political newcomer seeks to unseat a first-term state lawmaker in an Iowa House of Representatives district that covers most of Clayton County.
Democratic challenger Angela Reed, of Guttenberg, will face Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, for the District 56 seat.
Osmundson said she hopes to build upon her first term.
“As in any new job, it takes some time to learn the ropes, and the government is no exception,” she said. “There are so many different departments that have a variety of responsibilities. I’ve just begun to scratch the surface in my understanding of each department. I hope to gain a better understanding and use my current knowledge to make a bigger impact for northeast Iowa.”
Osmundson, 63, farms in rural Volga. She served as a clerk for Iowa Rep. Kristi Hager, R-Waukon, before claiming the District 56 seat herself in the 2018 election when Hager declined to run for re-election.
“Helping friends who have problems that involve state government has been a highlight of my first term,” Osmundson said.
She said workforce remains a top issue for District 56 and all of Iowa.
“We have many employers here in northeast Iowa who have jobs to fill but can’t find workers,” she said.
Osmundson wants to continue to work with community colleges to provide job-training programs.
“Another hindrance to employment is the shortage of child care,” she said.
Osmundson wants to work with employers and child care providers to reduce the shortage.
“Access to affordable health care services in rural areas is another huge issue,” she said. “We have been working on legislation to bring more health care providers to our rural communities through various means.”
Another goal if she is re-elected is ensuring necessary funding for rural emergency medical services.
Reed, 39, is the finance manager at Finnin Ford in Dubuque. She is running for election for the first time after a conversation in February with a former Iowa lawmaker who has served as one of her longtime mentors.
“When I was a senior in high school, my government teacher introduced me to Roger Thomas,” Reed said.
Thomas served eight terms in the Legislature, representing a district that included portions of Clayton County. Thomas inspired Reed to serve when she was a high-school senior as a page for the nonpartisan Legislative Services Bureau, now known as the Legislative Services Agency.
In February, Thomas suggested Reed run for Iowa House District 56.
“He said, ‘I see potential in you,’ and the confidence he had in me made it easy for me to follow in his footsteps,” she said. “It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
If elected, Reed said, she seeks to rebuild relationships between Democrats and Republicans while confronting issues facing northeast Iowa.
“We will be looking at different types of recovery efforts from COVID-19 for small businesses, schools and communities,” she said. “We need to pull together to figure out how to better support our communities after unexpected natural disasters.”
Reed said she also wants to focus on education funding that reduces inequities between large and rural school districts.