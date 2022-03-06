GALENA, Ill. — After bids for a renovation project at Galena Middle School came in well above budget, district officials have tweaked project plans and plan to review a second round of bids later this month.
Superintendent Tim Vincent said the district set an estimated total cost of $15 million for the project, with construction costs accounting for $13.2 million. The project will add 45,000 square feet to the middle school and renovate the 44,000 square feet within the current footprint, and the completed facility will house the district’s pre-K through eighth-grade students.
However, the lowest of the three bids that the district received for construction was $19.2 million.
Vincent said district officials and architects attribute the high price tag to inflation, supply-chain issues and labor shortages triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a supply-and-demand issue, not only with materials but also labor, where contractors and subcontractors can be picky with the work they take on,” he said. “ … There’s a number of factors that worked against us.”
This week, school board members voted to reject all bids and put out a “scaled-back” version of the project for a second round of bids, according to Vincent.
He emphasized that the footprint of the planned renovations will not change.
“It’s largely architectural and engineering changes, reductions in the type of materials or the scope of the site work,” he said. “The square footage will remain intact. We can’t really afford to cut back or shrink classrooms because that really would affect the kids’ education.”
School Board Member Mike Hyland reiterated that the general public should not notice any of the cuts that have been made to the project.
He added that he is “very optimistic” that the second round of bids will come in at a level that will allow the district to proceed.
“When it is done, and it will be done soon, 10 of the 14 grades will be in state-of-the art, 21st century facilities,” he said. “That’s a significant move forward. … Our community will have a facility to be really proud of.”
Vincent said the second round of bids will be open until Friday, March 11. The school board plans to consider and potentially accept a bid on March 25, the original date that officials had set for approval.
He said district officials are prepared for bids to again exceed the original estimates, but they hope that their tweaks will limit the pain this time around.
“We don’t think, given the initial bid results, that there’s $6 million to cut from the project,” Vincent said. “We’re hoping to see a $2 (million) or $3 million reduction to the project and use money from our fund balances to cover the rest and still maintain a stable financial position for operating the district.”